Circulated online footage depicts the damage caused by direct hits dealt to housing units in several settlements in occupied Palestine following more than 100 rockets fired from Lebanon towards Haifa and its surroundings.

Israeli media labeled this as the largest to hit the area since the beginning of the war.

The videos show direct hits in Kiryat Yam, Kiryat Motzikin, and Krayot.

Earlier, Israeli Channel 12 further detailed that rockets from Lebanon fell on at least five sites in Haifa and Krayot.