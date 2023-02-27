© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SNAFU report - 2023-02-26 (ep 21) - AI Arms Race, China + Russia, Ohio Update
The Official Nation in Distress SNAFU report
Situation Normal All F'd Up
Reports several times a week on daily and URGENT news that you need to know. Waking up the normies one at a time.
- Gab Chat art AI program: https://news.gab.com/2023/02/let-the-ai-arms-race-begin/
- [x] China
- Such hubris: https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-pledges-consequences-for-china-if-it-provides-military-aid-to-russia_5076970.html
- Video: https://www.theepochtimes.com/will-america-be-forced-into-world-war-iii-and-cede-power-to-russia-and-china_4355482.html
- economic war: https://rumble.com/v29tzjk-are-we-at-war-economic-update.html
- Space Phantom Tech: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11772149/China-successfully-tests-phantom-space-strike-weapon-overwhelm-missile-defence-system.html
- China Bank rolling Rus: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/columnists/article-11782285/If-China-supplies-weapons-Russia-world-change-writes-author-IAN-WILLIAMS.html
- [x] Someone falls out of a plan in Warsaw
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_X4xCI6RMx4
- https://twitter.com/amuse/status/1628028011575406592
- https://en.topwar.ru/211457-chlen-delegacii-prezidenta-ssha-upal-s-trapa-samoleta-v-ajeroportu-varshavy.html
- [x] RUSSIA
- Putin Warning: https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/putin-russia-nuclear/2023/02/21/id/1109456/
- https://tsarizm.com/news/eastern-europe/2023/02/21/putin-suspends-russias-participation-in-new-start-nuclear-treaty/
- Russia deploy nuke ships: https://rumble.com/v2aebxo-russia-deploys-nuclear-armed-ships-china-nears-red-line-on-arming-russia.html
- [x] Brunson v. Alma Adams rejected again - more coming (image)
- [x] GAB: https://gab.com/AI
Feb 22: Five Environmental scientists killeg
- https://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/ny-five-dead-plane-crash-little-rock-arkansas-20230223-a3acszpsffgrxhmstaeszvg4h4-story.html
- https://ijr.com/environmental-workers-en-route-ohio-killed-plane-crash/
- https://www.express.co.uk/news/us/1738273/bill-and-hillary-clinton-airport-plane-crash-dxus
- https://www.kiro7.com/news/trending/5-killed-after-plane-crashes-near-clinton-national-airport-arkansas/YZION43CFRHSVOYIKN3DECAV7U/
- https://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2023/feb/22/police-respond-to-plane-crash-in-little-rock/
- https://twitter.com/SheriffPulaski/status/1628482291503665152
- https://twitter.com/CTEHLLC/status/1628859268127416321
- https://twitter.com/caitrinassaf/status/1628492470282514432
- https://twitter.com/KATVJames/status/1628495790992764928
- https://youtu.be/PbBylCc5Aj8
- Unusual illnesses reported: https://www.theepochtimes.com/ohio-residents-report-unusual-illnesses-after-toxic-train-crash_5083805.html
- Complete evacuation required
- https://strangesounds.org/2023/02/ohio-disaster-cover-up-noaa-removes-two-images-of-hysplit-models-from-their-article-here-they-are.html
- No mention of dioxides: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-64670227
- NorSou ordered to pay up: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-64722765
- NTSB report: https://www.theepochtimes.com/ntsb-releases-first-report-on-train-derailment-in-east-palestine-points-to-overheat-failure_5078478.html
- https://www.ntsb.gov/investigations/Pages/RRD23MR005.aspx
- https://resistthemainstream.com/federal-investigators-reveal-what-caused-ohio-toxic-train-derailment
- [x] Train derailments: Over 1000 a year on average, but only one a year of this order until 2021.
- https://www.foxnews.com/us/another-train-derails-midwest-pete-buttigieg-announces-visit-ohio-crash-site
- https://railroads.dot.gov/accident-and-incident-reporting/train-accident-reports/302-accident-trends-charts-graphs
- https://safetydata.fra.dot.gov/officeofsafety/publicsite/summary.aspx