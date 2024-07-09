BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🔎Watching as the “Basket of Summer Fruit” Prophecy Unfolds
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
148 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
146 views • 10 months ago

Amos 8 and the “basket of summer fruit” prophecy contains an urgent message for the end-times scattered Houses of Israel and Judah. Using careful and methodical Biblical analysis, I had previously warned that a massive 8.0 or greater magnitude earthquake will occur in the very near future at the Cascadia Subduction Zone in many videos, including:


Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wVSKmnhv1Ek


Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1rRU9Kt8HfA


And Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZPsEcXG7ws


Now that July 7th has come and gone, I want to provide you with more clarity in regards to what is going to happen to America and the West as we approach the New Moons of August and September. Yes, we should still 100% be looking for a massive earthquake at both the Cascadia Subduction Zone and the New Madrid Seismic Zone. I want to bring a few more considerations to your attention, including a planetary alignment on August 28 that is well worth considering.


BOOKS:

📕 Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets ONE book FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

📓Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets TWO book FREE! https://www.bibleprophecysecrets2.com/


LINKS / SOCIAL:

Twitter: https://x.com/overcomebabylon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/overcome.babylon/

Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🔥 Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy

🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

Keywords
earthquakesolarsign of jonahrapturetribulationearthquakes2024economic crisisusgsjudgmentjuly 4breakingplanetaryalignmentcascadiaaugust28new madrideclipses1812seismic zonesubduction zone1811what is the sign of jonah
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy