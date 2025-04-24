BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CHP Talks: CHP Candidate Marc Slingerland—Life, Family and Freedom Are on the Ballot in Lethbridge!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
115 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
68 views • 4 months ago

April 24, 2025: My guest this week is Marc Slingerland, teacher, principal and Christian school administrator AND CHP candidate in the federal riding of Lethbridge in Alberta. We discuss US tariffs, CHP’s Fair Tax policy, abortion, MAiD and gender ideology. Marc—like all our CHP candidates across the country—offers voters in his district the opportunity to vote their conscience on abortion, doctor-assisted suicide and the national debt crisis.

Learn more about Marc or contribute to his campaign here: https://www.chp.ca/marc-slingerland

You can reach Marc by email here: [email protected]


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
abortionprolifegenderchp canadarod taylorpartycandidateprincipalporntransitioningchristian schoolmaidsogichpcanadachp talksdetransitioningchristian heritagelethbridgemarc slingerland
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy