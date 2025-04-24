CHP Talks: CHP Candidate Marc Slingerland—Life, Family and Freedom Are on the Ballot in Lethbridge!

April 24, 2025: My guest this week is Marc Slingerland, teacher, principal and Christian school administrator AND CHP candidate in the federal riding of Lethbridge in Alberta. We discuss US tariffs, CHP’s Fair Tax policy, abortion, MAiD and gender ideology. Marc—like all our CHP candidates across the country—offers voters in his district the opportunity to vote their conscience on abortion, doctor-assisted suicide and the national debt crisis.

Learn more about Marc or contribute to his campaign here: https://www.chp.ca/marc-slingerland

You can reach Marc by email here: [email protected]





