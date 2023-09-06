The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 260 - Signs Of The Times!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Matthew 16:1-4
“The Pharisees also with the Sadducees came, and tempting desired him
that he would shew them a sign from heaven. 2He answered and said unto
them, When it is evening, you say, It will be fair weather: for the sky
is red. 3And in the morning, It will be foul weather to day: for the sky
is red and overcast. O you hypocrites, you can discern the face of the
sky; but can you not discern the signs of the times? 4A wicked and
adulterous generation seeks after a sign; and there shall no sign be
given unto it, but the sign of the prophet Jonas. And he left them, and
departed.”
