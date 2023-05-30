

Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD. Inventor of Email.





Dr.SHIVA LIVE: Q-Anon, Alien Invasion & Flat Earth. What Is To Be Done.





In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, shares his systems analysis of various phenomena such as the Q-Anon, Extraterrestrials, and Flat Earth theories.

Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.

Dr. SHIVA's most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter - to think beyond Left & Right, "Pro-" and "Anti-" - by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS - to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.

To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit: vashiva.com/join or TruthFreedomHealth.com and either contribute to this educational movement or become a Warrior-Scholar.

Find out more at TruthFreedomHealth.com.