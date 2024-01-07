P.1 My chance encounter with an INSPIRATIONAL Harvey man CLIMBING UP FROM THE DEPTHS: MY BALINGUP New Year 2024 visit MVI_7337,300merged

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/9c0b75c0-d856-4db1-ba64-27f747f9f963
Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/e1a775a5-5313-4c2e-96aa-03e66c6beda0
Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/77201c92-03b2-4bbe-986d-3b33de9c7975
I had a serendipitous crossing of paths with this inspirational Harvey man, climbing out of a serious life crisis. He left me enriched and inspired, and I have great faith in him succeeding, becoming an excellent father to his 3 sons, and using love as the rocket fuel to generate ever more truth, beauty, and goodness for all in his sphere of influence. (Thumbnail attribution: Harvey Reporter, Jacinta Cantatore)
