🇸🇾🔫WEST-BACKED TERRORISTS GUN DOWN CIVILIANS, crack of bullets whizzing over heads of people hiding behind cover as they’ve shot at by U.S-backed terror group who use their guns to put down attempt by locals in Deir Hafer and Maskanah (East of Aleppo) to push them out of towns.
💔Man drags lifeless corpse away from terrorists, 1 of at least 3 people killed by Washington’s Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) - residents had held demonstration against SDF in area, who decided to open fire and murder protesters.
Sources for clips @Intel Republic
