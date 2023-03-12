BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bank Collapse with Silicon Valley Bank in leadoff position
Bitterroot Bugler
Bitterroot Bugler
203 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
153 views • 03/12/2023

This is the beginning with Chase, Morgan, BOA and all the other global banksters who took over the Feral Reserve in 1913 now collapsing YOUR SAVINGS and your income. 

"Well, since paper, fiat currencies didn't work out so well, we will switch to electronic store of your life savings, income and productivity. You can trust this. It is much more secure."

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.

That would be apropos, except that this itself is a rerun of the many times fraudulent money changers ripped of the honest working men of the world.

Keywords
collapsemoneyfraudbankingfinancial fraudgreat depressionsilicon valley bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy