Bank Collapse with Silicon Valley Bank in leadoff position

This is the beginning with Chase, Morgan, BOA and all the other global banksters who took over the Feral Reserve in 1913 now collapsing YOUR SAVINGS and your income.

"Well, since paper, fiat currencies didn't work out so well, we will switch to electronic store of your life savings, income and productivity. You can trust this. It is much more secure."

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.

That would be apropos, except that this itself is a rerun of the many times fraudulent money changers ripped of the honest working men of the world.