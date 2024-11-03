Should Christians Celebrate the Sabbath? (Romans 14, Colossians 2, Hebrews 10)

Christians today largely believe that the Sabbath was either done away with at the cross, changed to Sunday or was just for the Jews as part of the Mosaic covenant. However close study of the scriptures reveals that none of these things are true, and the verses often brought up as objections (like Romans 14, Colossians 2, Hebrews 10, etc.) are brought up in error, as these do not address the sabbath but the old sacrificial system. Today we will sift through what is true and what isn’t, and using scripture come to a narrow road approach on this very important issue.





✅ Stay Connected ✅

✅ Watch Ad Free ✅

✅ Download ALL My Content ✅

https://www.danceoflife.com





🦊 Join the Fennec Fox Club (Community Chat) 🦊

https://substack.com/chat/1988794





✝️ Statement of Faith ✝️

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/statement-of-faith





📢 Read My Testimony 📢

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-and-why-i-became-a-christian





🙏 Support My Work 🙏

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-to-support-my-work





🕒 Short Videos to Wake Up Your Friends 🕒

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/share-my-work





❤️ Encouragement & The Gospel ❤️

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/words-of-encouragement





---------------------------------------

📖 BIBLE STUDIES 📖

---------------------------------------

How to Be a Berean: A Fennec Fox Guide

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-to-be-a-berean-a-fennec-fox-guide





The Great Delusion:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-great-delusion





Learn the Truth About the End Times:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/end-times-series





Learn the Truth About the Trinity:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-trinity-series





Learn the Truth About the Sabbath:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-sabbath-series





Learn the Truth About the Afterlife:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-afterlife-series





Learn the Truth About Cosmology:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/cosmology-series





Learn the Truth About Satan:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/know-thine-enemy-what-the-bible-actually





Learn the Truth About the Eucharist:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-great-error-of-transubstantiation-c0d





Learn the Truth About the Apostle Paul:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/was-paul-a-false-apostle





Why Eastern Orthodoxy is a Harlot of Mystery Babylon:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/why-eastern-orthodoxy-is-a-harlot





Did the Catholic Church Create Islam?

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/did-the-catholic-church-create-islam-e54





Learn the Truth About Seventh Day Adventism:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/adventism-ellen-white-and-mystery





Learn the Truth About Donald Trump:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/king-jehu-trump-the-light-bringer





Learn the Truth About the Masoretic Text:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-masoretic-psyop





1000% Proof that Jesus is the Messiah (Psalm 22 Deep Dive):

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/1000-proof-that-jesus-is-the-messiah





Learn the Truth About the Sacred Name:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-sacred-name-controversy





The Heliocentric Conspiracy

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-heliocentric-conspiracy





Why the Jews Are Not God's Chosen People (2024):

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/why-the-jews-are-not-gods-chosen-c85





Should Christians Be Involved in Politics? (2024):

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/should-christians-get-involved-in





00:00 - Introduction

06:05 - The Sabbath as a Moral Commandment

22:51 - Hypocrisy of Conservative Christians

27:33 - Is the Sabbath Only for Jews?

58:46 - The Narrow Road Approach

1:08:55 - The Counterfeit Calendars of Religion

1:15:57 - Putting it All Together

1:18:00 - OBJECTION #1: Romans 14

1:32:10 - OBJECTION #2: Colossians 2

1:46:17 - OBJECTION #3: Hebrews 10

1:52:17 - Final Thoughts