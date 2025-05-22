BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
NHS Pay Rise 2025: Scotland Takes the Lead, Westminster Under Fire
NHS Pay Rise 2025: Scotland Takes the Lead, Westminster Under Fire

http://newsplusglobe.com/

In a major update, NHS staff in Scotland are set to receive their 2025 pay rise in June — thanks to a new inflation-proof deal secured through direct negotiation. Meanwhile, NHS workers in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland are still waiting weeks after their raise was due.


UNISON’s Helga Pile slams the outdated UK-wide pay review system, pointing to the widening pay gap between Scottish staff and their counterparts across the UK.


Will Westminster follow Scotland’s lead, or let morale and patient care continue to suffer?


📌 Key Highlights:


Scotland’s NHS staff to get pay rise in June


Inflation-proof pay deal secured


Pay gap now over £5,000 for some roles


UNISON urges direct negotiations for all UK nations


Impacts on staffing, morale, and patient care


