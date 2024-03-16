How Too Much 'Bad Therapy' Hurt Gen Z Abigail Shrier The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 213

Glenn Beck





March 16, 2024





“There are no quirky people in the next generation, they all just have a diagnosis,” says researcher and best-selling author Abigail Shrier. Her book, Bad Therapy: Why The Kids Aren’t Growing Up, pulls back the curtain on the therapeutic model that’s infecting every aspect of our kids' lives. From the CDC spreading a "suicide contagion" to America’s youth through “diabolical mental health surveys," to the “Social Emotional Learning” curriculums invading America’s classrooms, it’s clear that it's time to tell the expert class to leave our kids alone. In this episode of The Glenn Beck Podcast, Glenn and Abigail discuss how a “tyranny of feelings” is making our kids weak. The “climate hysteria” on the left is undeniably fueling Gen Z’s fear of growing up, but Abigail argues that there is a growing nihilism on the left and right that is “turning people against marriage and family.” In the end, Abigail offers a message of hope for parents: you don’t need all these “mental health experts.” The best person to raise your child is you.





Sponsors:

Lear Capital: With over three billion in trusted transactions, thousands of five-star reviews and a twenty-four hour risk-free purchase guarantee, Lear Capital is the precious metals leader you can trust. Call today for your free wealth protection guide and a 250 dollar credit towards your first purchase at 800-957-GOLD.





Relief Factor: See how Relief Factor can help you get out of pain. The three week quick start is only $19.95 and comes with Relief Factor’s “Feel better or your money back” guarantee. Visit https://www.relieffactor.com or call 1-800-4-RELIEF.





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ubnyW3kkhE0