Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discusses how the US has responded to the CPP’s spy flights
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
0 view • 02/16/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p28fxqy3407

02/14/2023 Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discusses how the US has responded to the CPP’s spy flights. Pompeo says it's a shame on America that the Biden Administration allowed a balloon to travel for five days across the United States, this is a weakness and invites provocation. It is not normal to shoot down four things in a handful of days, so an explanation is required for why they are treating these objects differently.


02/14/2023 前美国国务卿迈克·蓬佩奥就美国如何回应中共的间谍飞行器进行点评。彭佩奥表示，拜登政府允许间谍气球飞越美国领空长达5天，这是美国的耻辱，这种软弱表现会招来敌人的挑衅。美国政府在数天之内就击落了四个物体是不正常的，他们需要解释为何要用不同的方式应对这些飞行物。


bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
