© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p28fxqy3407
02/14/2023 Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discusses how the US has responded to the CPP’s spy flights. Pompeo says it's a shame on America that the Biden Administration allowed a balloon to travel for five days across the United States, this is a weakness and invites provocation. It is not normal to shoot down four things in a handful of days, so an explanation is required for why they are treating these objects differently.
02/14/2023 前美国国务卿迈克·蓬佩奥就美国如何回应中共的间谍飞行器进行点评。彭佩奥表示，拜登政府允许间谍气球飞越美国领空长达5天，这是美国的耻辱，这种软弱表现会招来敌人的挑衅。美国政府在数天之内就击落了四个物体是不正常的，他们需要解释为何要用不同的方式应对这些飞行物。