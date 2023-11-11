Jesus Appeared in My Room - This Changed Everything! | Rabbi Schneider

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Discovering the Jewish Jesus with Rabbi Schneider
Dec 9, 2021
Everything changed when a young Kirt Schneider, a Jewish boy from a small conservative Jewish community had a vision in the night of the one he would call his Savior. Left with revelation, young Schneider would embark on a journey of hardship, forgiveness and the ultimate discovery of the love of God, through Yeshua Hamaschiach. This is his story!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2wfHWYbx9hQ