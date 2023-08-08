I’m worried that too many of my Republican colleagues in Congress are infected with the same loser mentality that infected Congress in the early days of the Mueller investigation.





This isn’t complicated. If House Republicans take action, Jack Smith could be the first prosecutor to bring a case while under criminal contempt himself. Merrick Garland could be subject to impeachment if he refuses to enforce that criminal contempt.





Speaker McCarthy could set up a Select Committee tomorrow, bring President Trump in for testimony, and grant him immunity.





https://twitter.com/RepMattGaetz/status/1688979656597237761?s=20