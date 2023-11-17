© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Remnant Church | Why Do Most American Pastors Choose to Not Talk About What the Bible Has to Say About Current Events & Culture? Pastor Leon Benjamin + What Does The Bible Have to Say About Hyperinflation? Remember Lot's Wife!!!
******************************************
The Real Remnant Church:
https://TheRealRemnantChurch.com/
Attend www.TheRealRemnantChurch.com Every Thursday Night In Tulsa, Oklahoma at 6:30 PM!!!
Where?
REMNANT CHURCH:
3920 West 91st Street South, Tulsa, OK 74132
804-230-5950