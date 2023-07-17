2nd Severe Storm 7-17-23 torrential Rain Hail & lightning. Winds 35mph Flash Flood -- OKLAHOMA

78 views • 07/18/2023

Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

A 2nd Severe storm hit about an hour behind the1st one. Hail Rain & flash flooding & lightning. Saw after this Hail was crazy about a mile away from this location. Oklahoma 7-17-2023.

