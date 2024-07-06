BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
OHIO CHILDREN ABANDONED BY OHIO LAW ENFORCEMENT PART 1 📰 THE BUSKMAN REPORT
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
74 views • 10 months ago

BuskMan Prays and Calculates The Steps That Are To Be Taken BEFORE He And Other "Jerubbaals" Engaged The Enemy (aka the very deceived people of 'Equality Springfield') That Were Running Rampant Among Children At The Courtyard at The Marriott in Springfield Ohio, June 23rd, 2024.


Will The Efforts To Contact Law Enforcement, The Hotel, The Enemy itself, Be Victorious?


Find Out in Part II!


Shalom


@(:-{[}


Source: https://rumble.com/v53k3nu-the-buskman-report-ohio-children-abandoned-by-ohio-law-enforcement-pt.-i.html


The BuskMan Report: Ohio Children Abandoned By Ohio Law Enforcement PT. II


https://rumble.com/v53cyko-the-buskman-report-ohio-children-abandoned-by-ohio-law-enforcement-pt.-ii.html


The BuskMan Report: An Ohio Citizen Pleads With Ohio Law Enforcement On Behalf Of Ohio Children


https://rumble.com/v547vmm-the-buskman-report-an-ohio-citizen-pleads-with-ohio-law-enforcement-on-beha.html


Any truth to this [for the TARDS]:


president donald john trumpchild endangermentmulti pronged attackbuskman reportohio law enforcement
