'It Felt Like Knives In My Side': Jessica Sutta Details Her Excruciating Vax Injury

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"Three days after the Moderna vaccine, I woke up in the most excruciating muscle spasm ... It felt like I'd broken my rib."
"I just kind of went on and tried to say the same therapies, and nothing was working. And I was getting to a point where it was really hard to breathe."
Full Interview: https://www.theepochtimes.com/exclusive-jessica-sutta-former-pussycat-dolls-member-i-was-severely-injured-by-the-moderna-vaccine_5126944.html??utm_source=prtnrhard&utm_campaign=vigilantf&src_src=prtnrhard&src_cmp=vigilantf
Mirrored - The Vigilant Fox