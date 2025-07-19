Vitamin C-Rich Sunshine Smoothie

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
INGREDIENTS:
2 teaspoons Non-GMO Pure Vitamin C Powder
2 ½ teaspoons Groovy Bee Collagen Peptides - Hydrolyzed Type I and III Collagen
1 teaspoon Health Ranger Select Organic Turmeric Root Powder
½ cup organic coconut milk
2 organic oranges
1 organic banana
1 large organic mango
DIRECTIONS:
Peel the oranges, banana and mango, then slice them into chunks.
Place the orange, banana and mango chunks into a blender.
Add the remaining ingredients into the blender.
Blend all the ingredients together until you reach your desired consistency.
Pour your smoothie into a cup and enjoy!
