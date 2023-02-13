MZTV 1030: Do Believers In Jesus Really Never Die? Part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In John 11:26, the King James Version has Jesus saying that anyone believing in Him will never die. Have we been all wrong, then, concerning the state of the dead?
MP3: http://martinzender.com/MZTV/MZTV1030...
MZTV Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Return to Zender Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Martin's homepage: https://www.martinzender.com