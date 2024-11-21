BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHRISTMAS AT GROUND ZERO??? Putin WARNS NUCLEAR WAR BEFORE CHRISTMAS
End the global reset
134 views • 6 months ago

I added the song from weird Al yankovic Christmas at ground zero for the humorous aspect but to also bring out the possibility that as funny as this video is it may actually be true. Russian President Vladimir Putin has worn that there will be nuclear war before Christmas. Is this true,? Is the world about to feel the full effects the four horsemen of the Apocalypse at the time the worship of tammuz and saturnalia at pagan Christmas? This video is not even a teaching. It is not a biblical teaching. This is one of me venting out. But this is something to ponder for everyone

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

For the best study you can go to Larry McGuire's warning website at larrygmeguiar2.com

ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
