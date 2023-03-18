© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Nuclear Families Work Both Ways.
Proverbs 17:6 (NIV).
6) Children’s children are a crown to the aged,
and parents are the pride of their children.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Each generation is built on the previous generation.
Nuclear generations appreciate each other
from top to bottom and back again.
