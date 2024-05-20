RACE WAR: a poem about racism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Racism is not systemic
It’s not genetic or endemic
It’s really not the problem
Although it is problematic
Problem is it’s nourished
Endorsed, engineered, and encouraged
In our society that’s fractured
Run by maniacs and bastards
Dollar signs and bankers
Politics and wankers
They want us fighting each other
Blaming, hating, and shaming each other
So we’re always looking laterally
Horizontally
Instead of up the ladder accurately
Divide and conquer is the method
And it’s the oldest trick in the book
Distracting us by blaming us
While they get off the hook
White cops versus black men
Just a clever misdirection
The police state versus everyone
And a war for your perception
Furthermore let’s explore
American economics
Debt-based indentured servitude
Disguised as patriotic
The money monster taunts us
And haunts us like a ghost
Drip drop like an IV drip
Cuz without any, you’re toast
Maximize the profit
Minimize opportunity
Advertise the hell out of it
Polarize common unity
Racism is real without a doubt
Not pretending like it ain’t
It’s a scary thing that’s taught to us
And teaches us to hate
The media embraces it
Regurgitates and celebrates it
And politicians use it
Accuse it and abuse it
Over and over and time again
Same shit on a different day
Battered, broken and paranoid
While our freedoms slip away
But hey
I’ll love you no matter what
Regardless of your race
I’ll double-down, I’ll say it again
And reiterate just in case
I love you
I love you
I love you
Doesn’t matter the color of your skin
I love you
I love you
I love you
What matters is what is within
Don’t hate
Be great
And invert the golden rule
Don’t do to others
Black, white, brown, green, purple or polka dot
As you would prefer them not do to you"
~Benny
