1 Kings 16 Spiritual Decline leading to Dark Days
Pastor Andrew teaches on 1 Kings 16 which talks about Spiritual Decline leading to Dark Days in the nation of Israel.

This chapter continues the line of kings who where on the throne of Israel after Jeroboam and his son Nadab.

Here was the list of the other kings: Baasha, Elah, Zimri, Omri, and Ahab.

And as we see, all of them were wicked and under their leadership, the nation of Israel moved further and further away from God and His commandments and there was a drastic spiritual decline which lead to dark days for the nation.



