Babylon, This is The Last 4th of July 6-26-24@7:49AM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Word from Father God Jehovah concerning America's/Babylon's last 4th of July Celebration.
John 3:16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him shall not perish, but have everlasting life.
Ministry Website:
https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com
Mailing address:
My Lovely Jesus Ministry
P.O Box 5133
Cleveland, TN 37320
***Prayer email is no longer available. Please submit prayer requests on our Telegram My lovely Jesus Ministry Private group. See Link below. *****
Donate Links:
GiveSendGo
https://www.givesendgo.com/MyLovleyJesusMinistry
Paypal
https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis
Cash App
$MyLovelyJesus
https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate
Bitcoin
bc1qy8lugk72hl37ulyyxfphmwez4arwwkkxlwpw84
Facebook Group (Comments for members are off)
https://www.facebook.com/groups/mylovelyjesusministry
Telegram Channel (Comments are off)
https://t.me/+JoKMxFWBY6I5YWVh
Free eBook Download:
https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist
YouTube Sites:
YouTube channel #1 Main Channelhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ
YouTube channel #2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ
Bitchute Channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/
Brighteon Channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell
Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271
Odysee Channel: