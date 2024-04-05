P.4 My sweet potatoes: learning as I grow (them): COVERING THE RUNNERS WITH SOIL MVI_0012-18merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My first ever crop of sweet potatoes is teaching me about how they sprout, spread, cope with and without water, sunshine, and heat stress.