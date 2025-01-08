Discover his creative journey and insights on the power of reading with Author Jim Wilkerson

https://a.co/d/66ods2v

00:25 Introduction

01:23 Importance of Reading

02:21 Jim's Writing Journey

04:30 Poetry Insights

06:28 Modern Media Discussion

07:59 Grandchildren and Education

The Wilkie Reader A to Z is an easy-to-read, teaching guide to help anyone learn to read English by following "Tips For Success" on 26 lessons, one for each letter of the English alphabet. It can assist parents and teachers teaching kids to read. The book is a teacher's aide. It is a study guide for a trip through the 26 letters of the English alphabet. It is a tool for parents and teachers, who are helping kids on their journey to reading. The book is also for adults, who are learning to read English, maybe as a second language. You know the joy of reading and you want to inspire it in others. Let's help our eager learners to break the alphabet code so they can read to you for a change, and also to themselves. And it's fun! Here are a few suggestions for using The Wilkie Reader.





• Limit your lesson to One Letter a Day.





• The book should be a Reward. Don't go through the pages when you or your student is feeling distracted or grumpy.





• Forget the word "No." The reading game is a Praise Fest and there's no such thing as failure--just different rates of success.





• Don't worry about capital letters. They're easy for to pick up later.





• Always stop early before enthusiasm drops. Then your child will look forward to next time.





• The English language breaks the rules often. Don't worry about it. When your child notices that "a" doesn't always go "aaa", that's great progress! Just tell him or her that some words don't follow the rules and let it go at that.





By using the methods in this book, my youngsters were reading at ages three and four, and do you know what? They still are!

