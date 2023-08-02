Tonight - at 23:05 [local], the Ukrainian Forces Launched Three 155mm Caliber Shells - into a Residential area in the Kievsky district of Donetsk, in Donbass

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukrainian forces shelled a residential area in the Kievsky district of Donetsk.
According to local channels, at 23:05 [local], the Ukrainian forces launched three 155mm caliber shells from the vicinity of the village of Netaylovo.
There are no military or infrastructure targets in the area. This incident is another act of terrorism against the population of Donbass.