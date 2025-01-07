BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CAUTION: BANK BAILOUTS ARE EVERYWHERE! - The Agenda To Steal ALL Of Your Money As Banks Collapse
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
2595 followers
991 views • 6 months ago

Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the push for bank bailouts all over the world right now as Greece, Germany, the UK, Switzerland, Canada and the US grapple with bank failures and bail out decisions.

Governments have been caught attempting to cover up the collapse of banks throughout the world and the collapsing FDIC is not there to save you. We are facing the shift into the Federal Reserve using its faulty debt reserves to "bail out" these failing banks across the board. But even more concerning is the rollout of bail-in regimes.

As most are aware at this point, the recession never ended in 2008/09. It was only papered over. Now we're seeing the bubble burst as the national debt is above 36 trillion dollars.

Basel 3 was put into action in 63 countries and bail-in regimes are the name of the game in 2025 as your bank accounts could literally be drained without any coverage at all as more bank runs are expected this year.

This doesn't just mean your hard earned money is gone, it also means you'll be more easily forced into a CBDC as a so-called "solution" to the problems they created in the first place.

This is how people are Shanghaied into the "Great Reset" and a global technocracy with digital IDs. This is not a false alarm.


Get prepared now.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


World Alternative Media

2025

Keywords
newsbail ingreat resetcbdcbank runs
