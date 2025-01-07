CAUTION: BANK BAILOUTS ARE EVERYWHERE! - The Agenda To Steal ALL Of Your Money As Banks Collapse

BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/





Work with Mark Gonzales!





Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the push for bank bailouts all over the world right now as Greece, Germany, the UK, Switzerland, Canada and the US grapple with bank failures and bail out decisions.

Governments have been caught attempting to cover up the collapse of banks throughout the world and the collapsing FDIC is not there to save you. We are facing the shift into the Federal Reserve using its faulty debt reserves to "bail out" these failing banks across the board. But even more concerning is the rollout of bail-in regimes.

As most are aware at this point, the recession never ended in 2008/09. It was only papered over. Now we're seeing the bubble burst as the national debt is above 36 trillion dollars.

Basel 3 was put into action in 63 countries and bail-in regimes are the name of the game in 2025 as your bank accounts could literally be drained without any coverage at all as more bank runs are expected this year.

This doesn't just mean your hard earned money is gone, it also means you'll be more easily forced into a CBDC as a so-called "solution" to the problems they created in the first place.

This is how people are Shanghaied into the "Great Reset" and a global technocracy with digital IDs. This is not a false alarm.





Get prepared now.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





GET ORGANIC CHAGA MUSHROOMS HERE:

https://alaskachaga.com/wam





Use code WAM to save money! See shop for a wide range of products!





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/





USE Code WAM to save 15%!





Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321





USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!





GET TICKETS TO ANARCHAPULCO HERE:

https://anarchapulco.com/





Save money by using code WAM





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





GET AMAZING MEAT STICKS HERE:

https://4db671-1e.myshopify.com/discount/WAM?rfsn=8425577.918561&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=8425577.918561





USE CODE WAM TO SAVE MONEY!





GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/





Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media





For subscriber only content!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2025