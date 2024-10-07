BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Babylon is fallen: Mary worship & a Roman Catholic exposing the Vatican
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
585 followers
2
84 views • 7 months ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on September 3, 2024.


A disturbing video of young Roman Catholics positioning themselves to carry a miserable idol which goes against the first and second commandments of God in Exodus 20:3-6, which is sin and sin separates us from God.


But Roman Catholic revere Mary and worship her as per the statements below from Roman Catholic prelates:


"God has entrusted the keys and treasures of heaven to Mary." Thomas Aquinas


"Holy Scripture was written to Mary, about Mary, and on account of Mary." St. Bernard

"No one ever finds Christ but with and through Mary. Whoever seeks Christ apart from Mary seeks Him in vain." St. Bonaventure


Plus X, Ad Diem Illum, 1904: "It was granted to the […] Virgin to be together with her Only-begotten Son the most powerful Mediatrix and Conciliatrix of the whole world.


Benedict XV, In a decree on Joan of Are: "In every miracle we must recognize the mediation of Mary, through whom, according to God's will, every grace and blessing comes to us."


https://www.scmp.com/news/world/europe/article/2186413/80-cent-vatican-clerics-are-gay-distorting-catholic-church-shame


Why is it the Pope has such tremendous power? Why, the Pope is the ruler of the world. All the emperors, all the kings, all the princes, all the presidents of the world are as these altar boys of mine. The Pope is the ruler of the world.”


Source: The Western Watchman, a paper published in St. Louis by Father D. S. Phelan, June 27th, 1912.


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]


"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuavaticanroman catholicson of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godmary worshipalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
