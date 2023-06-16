BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
I Travel a Lot, I Have Many Friends But They Don’t Understand Me Spiritually – What Is My Law of Attraction and What Is the Solution? Spirit Influence, Trust Your Law Of Attraction
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
25 views • 06/16/2023

Original:https://youtu.be/sCt-yTJE9wQ

20091129 Spirit Relationships - Q&A From People In Buderim P2


Cut:

30m49s - 40m45s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

******************************





“THE LAW OF ATTRACTION ALWAYS TELLS YOU THE TRUTH ABOUT WHAT YOU REALLY FEEL.

@ 34m05s


“ALL EMOTIONS ARE SPIRITUAL. ALL OF THEM.”

@ 35m27s


“IT’S ALWAYS OUR EMOTIONS THAT CREATE OUR LAW OF ATTRACTION.”

@ 40m37s


law of attractionspiritualitysoul foodspirit influencesoul conditionsoul healingsoul searchsoul developmentgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearfacing my fearsprecious child of godmessenger of truthtravelling a lotavoidance of relationshipfear of meeting my soulmateintellect vs emotionsfear of being seenfear to be vulnerabletrust your law of attractionemotions are spiritual
