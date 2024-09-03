Unable to advance in the Russian Kursk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot stop losing positions in the Donbass. While Russian drones and missiles are pounding Ukrainian rear facilities throughout the country, rare Ukrainian drones are destroyed over the Russian border regions.

On the night of September 3, the Russian air defenses repelled another drone attack and destroyed two more UAVs of the aircraft type in the Bryansk and Kaluga regions.

In their turn, Russian forces launched new wave of combined strikes with drones and missiles in the Ukrainian strategic rear. According to local reports, the targets struck last night included facilities used for accommodation of the Ukrainian military in the Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, in particular in Chuguev. The military airfield in Mirgorod came under attack. Explosions also thundered in the Mykoaliv region, where another military airfield was reportedly struck.

A Ukrainian military communication school was reportedly one of the targets hit in Poltava. The strike resulted in heavy losses.

Another hotel was destroyed in Zaporozhie. According to preliminary reports, up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen and foreign mercenaries were killed in the local Grand Palace.

The ongoing Russian precision strikes, including on the hotels that welcome foreign fighters and Ukrainian officers in the war-torn regions, heavily complicate the military operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Donbass frontlines.

Throwing large reserves from one direction to another the Ukrainian military fails to stop the Russian offensive along the entire front.

In the south, the Russian army is rapidly surrounding the Ukrainian garrison in Ugledar. According to the latest reports from the battlefield, Russian forces cut the road leading to the city from the west. They also reportedly won the battle for strategically important stronghold on the Pivdennodonbaska 1 coal mine southeast of the city. On the northern flank, clashes are already ongoing in Vodyanoe. Thus, the approaching Russian forces are surrounding Ugledar from three directions, cutting the supply routs and forcing the Ukrainian units to retreat. The humid autumn weather will force the Ukrainian garrison to flee from the city by the fields under Russian fire.

Another large Ukrainian grouping is threatened with a cauldron in the Pokrovsk direction. After the area of the Karlov water reservoir came under Russian control and the Russians launched an assault in Zhelannoe 1st, hundreds of Ukrainian servicemen may soon be encircled in the field area west of Nevelskoe. According to preliminary reports, the Ukrainian command began at least a partial withdrawal from the large area.

Another cauldron is threatening Ukrainian forces in the village of Makeevka, their important stronghold in the northern Izyum direction. Russians recently advanced north and south of the settlement, and the Ukrainian grouping aimed to hold control of the important crossroads in the village may soon flee in an attempt to straighten the front.

