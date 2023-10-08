By Way of Deception: Is the War Between israel and Palestine a False Flag?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Unofficial Mossad Motto: “By way of deception, thou shalt do war.” Are we being played in this war between israel and Palestine?
Posted: October 8, 2023
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.
Pen name: Tina Foster ("The Splitting Image" and "Plastic Macca.")
Web: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com & leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com