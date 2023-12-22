Hamas Brigades: Scenes from the clash between Al-Qassam Fighters and Enemy Forces in the village of Al-Maghraqa, north of the central region Gaza Strip

Palestinian Resistance. Hamas Brigades: Scenes from the clash between Al-Qassam fighters and enemy forces in the village of Al-Maghraqa, north of the central region.
Adding:
18 martyrs in an Israeli airstrike that targeted the Khalifa family's house in the Nusairat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
