More bloopers of today 😂🤣🤣😂🤣🙈

A daily phenomenon for me but these I thought too funny not to share. Second blooper was actually because I had pinned my dress a bit shut because one guy had said in the comment section was offended by some skin, calling it a "marketing strategy". 😂🤣😂😂 Can't handle a smart woman so let's attack her on her looks. Maybe if I'd tell him I'm almost 45 years old, maybe he'd show some more respect.😉 Anyways, I guess a nicely tailored dress doesn't let itself be forced shut 😂🤣😂

Laughter is a tonic for the soul 😂🤣👍👍🙏💕