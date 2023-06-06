More bloopers of today 😂🤣🤣😂🤣🙈

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A daily phenomenon for me but these I thought too funny not to share. Second blooper was actually because I had pinned my dress a bit shut because one guy had said in the comment section was offended by some skin, calling it a "marketing strategy". 😂🤣😂😂 Can't handle a smart woman so let's attack her on her looks. Maybe if I'd tell him I'm almost 45 years old, maybe he'd show some more respect.😉 Anyways, I guess a nicely tailored dress doesn't let itself be forced shut 😂🤣😂
Laughter is a tonic for the soul 😂🤣👍👍🙏💕