What are the top 'trans cases' in sports?

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Italian boxer Angela Carini quit seconds into her match after being battered by Algeria's Imane Khelif, (https://t.me/geopolitics_live/30103) who was previously disqualified from the 2023 World Championships for failing a gender eligibility test.

What were some other ‘trans’ rows in the world of sports?

🔶 Pennsylvania trans swimmer Lia Thomas, who competed on the men's team until 2019, won the 500-yard freestyle at the 2022 NCAA Championships. Soon after, World Aquatics restricted transgender athletes in elite women's competitions, and Thomas lost her case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

🔶 New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, born male, was the first trans woman to compete at the Olympics. She came out as transgender in 2013 and qualified for Tokyo 2020 thanks to rule changes. Despite meeting testosterone level criteria, critics argued her participation was unfair to female-born athletes.

🔶 South African runner Caster Semenya, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in the women's 800 meters, is a hermaphrodite who was assigned female at birth but is sidelined due to World Athletics' regulations requiring lower testosterone levels to compete. Semenya's masculine build and high testosterone are due to a genetic variant (46, XY DSD), typical of males.

🔶 Canada's Quinn became the first openly transgender and non-binary athlete to play in a FIFA World Cup in 2023 and the first openly transgender athlete in the Tokyo Olympics. Permission to continue playing professional women's football was based on their sex assigned at birth.

🔶 Brazil's Tifanny Abreu became the first transgender player on a professional women's volleyball team. In the US, Kye Allums, born female, played women's basketball before coming out as a trans man in 2010, becoming the first openly transgender NCAA Division I athlete. Canadian Veronica Ivy, born male, won the UCI Women's Masters Track World Championship in 2018, making her the first transgender cycling champion.