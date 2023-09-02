© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
O’Keefe exposé leads to NJ police capt. announcing “Review for Deficiencies" on officer's conduct.
Why are they always silent unless on hidden camera?
Officers from the administrative rule in this country realize there is a conflict between the Constitution and the administrative state so they rightfully see they can’t open their mouths without sticking their foot in it!
@OKeefeMediaGroup
https://t.me/OKeefeMediaGroup/522