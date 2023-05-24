“Our Michigan Drinking Water” with George McAtee – Living Exponentially: Hosted by Eileen Tesch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living, or its sponsors.
Eileen talks to George McAtee about Michigan drinking water.
As a Certified Fresh Water Professional, George believes that we need to be prepared for emergencies now more than ever. He only drinks Artesian Spring water from his family farm.