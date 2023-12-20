When Leaves Walk With You

There are times when God gives you signs that He is with you; that He is actively guarding you. Don't ignore them, but testify about them, thanking God, and glorifying Him.
#GuardedByGod, #Testify, #Glorify
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.