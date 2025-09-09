BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EPSTEIN'S BIRTHDAY 🔞🎂 BOOK CAME OUT
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • 1 week ago

🚨Bill Clinton, Leon Black also sent letters for Jeffrey Epstein “Birthday Book” — WSJ


https://x.com/coffeebreak_YT/status/1948593166829113473


full document release: https://oversight.house.gov/release/oversight-committee-releases-records-provided-by-the-epstein-estate-chairman-comer-provides-statement/

birthday book: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rR1BzSxbCkV6LGWTUJuIoze_xSvzOfUD/view?usp=sharing


support: https://www.patreon.com/coffeezilla


disclaimer (updated May 2025): voidzilla is an opinion‑driven channel that comments on the news of the day under the satirical and rhetorically hyperbolic banner “CRIME IS LEGAL.” the phrase critiques what we see as a lax or uneven regulatory enforcement environment for fraud. unlike our affiliated channel Coffeezilla, which conducts detailed investigations and source‑document deep dives, and draws opinions from that, voidzilla offers rapid‑fire commentary and criticism on information already in the public domain. statements here reflect the host’s views at the moment of recording and may become outdated as facts evolve. references to “crime,” “fraud,” “scam,” or similar terms appear in a rhetorical hyperbolic context similar to “CRIME IS LEGAL.” unless we expressly state that a court has entered a final judgment, no segment should be read as a definitive finding of legal liability. viewers are urged to consult primary sources and form independent conclusions. production of this program is public‑interest commentary protected by the First Amendment and the Texas Citizens Participation Act (TCPA).


anyone featured in this program who believes a material error has occured may contact our business email with supporting documentation under the SUBJECT: "CORRECTION REQUEST". we will promptly review substantiated notices and, where appropriate, issue corrections or updates.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yjh1jOJZAaY


https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cvgqnn4ngvdo


https://www.axios.com/2025/09/08/trump-epstein-signature-birthday-book


https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/trumps-alleged-lewd-drawing-epsteins-birthday-book-legal-battles-alter-rcna230004

Keywords
jeffrey epsteinpresident donald john trumpleon blackcoffeezillabill wilhemina gatesbirthday bookdistraction media
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy