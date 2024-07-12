© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ben Shapiro & Allies Exposed Again as Free Speech Frauds While Crackdowns on Israel Critics Escalate
Glenn Greenwald
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=02_6nxWgUvU
https://rumble.com/v56d3cq-more-free-speech-frauds-exposed-as-crackdowns-on-israel-critics-escalate.html
Ben Shapiro & Allies Exposed Again as Free Speech Frauds While Crackdowns on Israel Critics Escalate