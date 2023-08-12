Wars of the Worlds Trailer - "Get in the car Manny, or your going to die !!"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This classic scene from War of the Worlds, illustrates perfectly how it is just impossible to wake some people up. We have all met a “Manny” in the last few years; and tried to tell them what is about to happen. However as we know, they just don’t want to listen. Sometimes you just have to shut the door and drive off...
"Kind of love the dark humour of this scene."