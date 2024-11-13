BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PILOT Testifies BILL GATES Spraying Chemtrails to Incite Civil War in America
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
237 followers
Follow
9
Download MP3
Share
Report
1072 views • 6 months ago

Explosive footage from a courageous whistleblower pilot has captured undeniable evidence of a chemtrails operation funded by none other than Bill Gates. This footage shows a plane dumping massive amounts of mind-altering and mood-controlling substances over New York just days after the presidential election.

At the same time, an insider from the World Economic Forum warns that the elite are ramping up this so-called “chemtrails agenda” across the U.S., with plans to manipulate public sentiment, stir unrest, and even ignite civil conflict.

But this time, their plans are unraveling, as whistleblowers step forward with one mission: to expose and dismantle the operation.

The tides are turning. People around the world are waking up - and we’ve got allies in high places. One thing’s certain: the elites are desperate, and the will do anything to avoid facing justice for their crimes.



Tags: Chemtrails, whistleblower, bill gates, gates, geoengineering, chemtrails pilot, WEF, World Economic Forum, Depopulation, Democide, civil war, civil unrest, chemtrails operation, mind-altering, mood-controlling, substances, New York, presidential, election, presidential election, chemtrails agenda, civil conflict, elites

Keywords
civil warchemtrailsgeoengineeringelectionnew yorkpresidential electiondepopulationeliteswhistleblowercivil unrestbill gatesgatesdemocidepresidentialworld economic forumsubstanceswefchemtrails pilotchemtrails operationmind-alteringmood-controllingchemtrails agendacivil conflict
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy