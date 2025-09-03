Episode #91 - They Lied About EVERYTHING: Epstein, AI, Religion & The Real Reset

Join me on this Walk & Talk episode which might just be too real for some of you because what we’re experiencing right now is not just chaos, it’s the collapse of a civilisation.





I’m talking about government betrayal, wars, rumours of wars, theft of our money through money printing and debt, the death of religions and the veil that’s finally being lifted.





It looks like I was right about Epstein… The files? You’ll never see them as the system can’t and won’t investigate itself because it’s ROTTEN from the top!





What if I told you Trump sold out his own people?

That crypto isn’t just a trend, but a lifeboat?

That Islam and every other religion are tools to disconnect you from the real Source?





We’re going deep into the war racket, the Rothschild empire and one the real reasons behind their lust for regime change in Iran and what’s coming next.

If you're tired of fake influencers, weak thinkers, and government puppets, this episode will light a fire 🔥 inside you that you can’t unsee.





Buckle up, because I’m pulling back the curtain on the real apocalypse… Not fear porn but truth porn, so walk with me to the places where the mainstream won’t take you.





