again a carramming into a crowd of people

source; https://www.bz-berlin.de/berlin/mitte/unfall-am-gesundbrunnen-center

The name of the perpetrator would be interesting, was definitely a Stefan, Kevin or Herman... you know the Germans who drive their cars into crowds of people and not the IS...

but the propaganda-media are like that; if it was a german, it is immediately and everywhere spread.

2017 - ISIS calls on supporters to carry out ramming attacks

https://www.counterextremism.com/vehicles-as-weapons-of-terror

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_terrorist_incidents_linked_to_the_Islamic_State

https://www.fbi.gov/news/speeches-and-testimony/investigative-updates-on-the-new-orleans-bourbon-street-attack-010525

https://www.businessinsider.com/isis-al-qaeda-london-attack-2017-3

https://thereligionofpeace.com/attacks/attacks.aspx?Yr=Last30





