States Can Check Federal Power: Anti-Commandeering Explained

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Government-run schools never teach that states have the power to stop federal programs simply by refusing to implement or enforce them. James Madison gave us the blueprint, and the supreme court has repeatedly upheld it as the anti-commandeering doctrine for over 180 years.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: August 9, 2024