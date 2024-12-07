The Tragedy Is That It’s Come To This

First, let me state this for the record so no one can try to manipulate my words. The murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson is nothing short of an act of murder. I condemn the act and hope the perpetrator is apprehended and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, left to the justice meted out by a jury of his peers.

I also extend my sincere condolences to Mr. Thompson’s family and close friends.

That said, it would be wise to examine the possible motives that spurred the shooter to engage in murder, in the taking of another human being’s life.

The security camera footage of the shooting is chilling, even in a world where violence is over-glorified in the entertainment industries. The shooter, calculated and cold in his simplicity, stalked Thompson and very simply pulled the trigger…three times...

ORIGINAL CONTENT:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/the-tragedy-is-that-its-come-to-this