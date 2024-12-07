BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Tragedy Is That It’s Come To This
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
38 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
293 views • 6 months ago

First, let me state this for the record so no one can try to manipulate my words. The murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson is nothing short of an act of murder. I condemn the act and hope the perpetrator is apprehended and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, left to the justice meted out by a jury of his peers.

I also extend my sincere condolences to Mr. Thompson’s family and close friends.

That said, it would be wise to examine the possible motives that spurred the shooter to engage in murder, in the taking of another human being’s life.

The security camera footage of the shooting is chilling, even in a world where violence is over-glorified in the entertainment industries. The shooter, calculated and cold in his simplicity, stalked Thompson and very simply pulled the trigger…three times...

ORIGINAL CONTENT:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/the-tragedy-is-that-its-come-to-this

Keywords
healthtrumpnewsdemocratspoliticselectionconstitutiondeep statepodcasttruthusamediagopmagawokehealthcarehealth insurancedisinformationrfkreformbureaucracydcswampunited healthcarebrian thompson
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy