WAL-MART PULLS A $100 MILLION DEAL OUT OF QUEBEC - NO CONFIDENCE IN LIBERAL PARTY

When Justin Trudeau showed the world that he was fully prepared to shut down the bank accounts of everybody he disagreed with or who disagreed with him, the international business Market paid attention and investors left in droves. Now Walmart is another one of those heavy investors who is not building anything new in the province of quebec.

Weak men in charge of anything will invariably destroy the thing that they are in charge of because the only thing they want to do is placate their own egos as opposed to setting ego aside to build a country up. Our leaders have ripped it all apart and now thousands of jobs will be gone in Quebec along with millions of dollars and hundreds of millions of dollars in investment.

