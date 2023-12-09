Hidden His-Story of Man & Deep State: Act 15 - God Wins In The End Part 5

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tremulous skeins of destiny
flutter so ethereally
around me – but then I feel
its embrace is that of steel.
~The Book of Counted Sorrows
An ancient evil arises once more, prophecies are being fulfilled, and the Last Days are upon us. Those same prophecies tell us exactly how this plays out - God Wins In The End.
Remember this, and shew yourselves men: bring it again to mind, O ye transgressors.
Remember the former things of old: for I am God, and there is none else; I am God, and there is none like me, Declaring the end from the beginning, and from ancient times the things that are not yet done, saying, My counsel shall stand, and I will do all my pleasure… yea, I have spoken it, I will also bring it to pass; I have purposed it, I will also do it.
~Isaiah 46:8-11
Some say the world will end in fire,
Some say in ice.
From what I’ve tasted of desire
I hold with those who favor fire.
~Robert Frost
*SOME foul language/Graphic Content in this series*
Credits:
TheCradle
Dustin Nemos
Daily Show with Jon Stewart
Tiktok: @themadhatter0718
The Intercept
Sky News
Fox News
5 Pillars
Youtube: @MyLordBebo - Hospital Bomb Footage
In Context
Maze - Biden Clip
The Independent
Propaganda & Co
Palwatch.org
Outlaw Nation - Welcome to My House
Christopher Walkin
Nakba · ALIBI Music
Conspiracy Music Guru
CBS
CBSN
CSPAN
Robert Sepehr
Choice42.com
Habibti Ensemble - Baghdad
Najwa Farouk = Mauju Galby ( My heart is hurt)
Docuseries links
https://theserapeum.com/the-hidden-his-story-of-man-myth-the-mystery-babylon-religion-of-the-deep-state/
https://theserapeum.com/the-hidden-war/
